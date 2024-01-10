The resemblance between Joselu and a contestant from The Island of Temptations, viral on networks

This Tuesday one of the most anticipated programs has returned. He’s back Temptation Islanda reality show in which different couples test their love by heading to some luxurious villas in the Dominican Republic, where up to ten temptresses await them who will make them doubt their relationships.

A program that has already released its seventh edition, which has had various protagonists, such as Borjawho is one of those contestants who He has decided to test himself with Ana, his partner, whom he met at a party in Valencia. At that moment they both had a partner, so neither took another step. It was later when they gave each other a chance, the first kiss being when Ana still had feelings for her ex-partner.

The personal trainer 29 at has been one of the protagonists of the first episode, not only because he already sounded the alarm on the first night by playing with one of the temptresses, but because On social networks, a more than reasonable resemblance has been drawn, that of the Real Madrid footballer, Joselu.

Viral on social networks

While different episodes of Temptation Island are broadcast, it is very common to see how social networks are created as a forum in which everyone comments on what they see, and on this occasion, the most commented thing has been the resemblance of the contestant to the Madrid player, who have a great similarity in their faces, and even in the faces they make.

A notable similarity that has been highlighted on networks, reaching the point of going viral in a matter of hours. What does Joselu do in Temptation Island? The goals he is going to score are incredible, one user highlighted.

More fans of the program and of Real Madrid remembered the forward when they saw Borja in the program: What is Joselu doing in The Island of Temptations?