Edgar Selge, the man of 1001 faces, turns 75

Edgar Selge has played countless roles, from Kommissar Tauber to Erich Honecker to Berthold Beitz. The great mime and author turns 75 today.

Edgar Selge is not like that at all. Not as melancholically grumpy as his one-armed “police call” commissioner Jürgen Tauber, not like his state council chairman comrade Erich in “Honecker und der Pastor” and not like the mediocre literature professor François in his two and a half hour solo performance “Submission” after the scandal Novel by Michel Houellebecq. For this, Edgar Selge was named “Actor of the Year” in 2016, which he could have been in many other years as well.

But Edgar Selge is an enormously sensitive, sensitive person with an unexpected spectrum of humour. How much he is capable of subtle irony despite all narrative power, he showed with his book debut “Have you finally found us”, which is somewhere between a novel and memoirs, a family story full of outrages and wit, to which his life story as a son of a prison warden in Detmold gave a cornucopia of inspirations.

Long-term marriage to Alissa Walser

Edgar Selge, who met and fell in love with his wife Alissa Walser while she was studying acting at the Otto Falckenberg School in Munich, is ironically currently on stage with her and her son Jakob in the comedy “Rosige Aussicht” in Berlin which a couple divorces after 50 years. Edgar Selge plays out only a fraction of those character facets that he is capable of and that he knows how to shape into enormously individual characters inimitably. An actor, as he is in the book – and on his 75th birthday today we can not only congratulate him, but also ourselves.









