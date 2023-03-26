Criticism of Drake beyond what happened with Lollapalooza Brazil 2023

Drake canceled on Lollapalooza Brazil and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.. This week Drake performed at various festivals in Latin America, something that, beyond giving satisfaction to his fans, has left them very disappointed and annoyed by the singer’s attitude.
If you haven’t heard about Drake’s concerts in Latin America, the rapper was confirmed at various festivals as Stereo Picnic, in Colombiaas well as the editions of the Lollapalooza festival that took place in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.
Drake has been involved in a controversy with his fans in Latin America
This Sunday March 26 Drake canceled his participation in Lollapalooza Brazil due to “unforeseen circumstances” related to his sound equipment in Latin America and which are beyond the control of the singer. Something that he mentioned through a brief statement.
At the last minute, the Brazilian festival, which a few months ago also had to announce the withdrawal of Blink-182 due to the incident involving Travis Barker and his finger, announced that It will be Skrillex who will replace Drake as the main act of this Sunday.
Drake canceled his show at Lollapalooza Brazil
The thing is that Drake’s statement is not believed by the fans of the Canadian rapper, since the singer was highly criticized for the shows he gave in Argentina, Chile and Colombia where He barely sang 45 minutes of the hour and a half that he had scheduled at each festival.
In social networks they have criticized that Drake performed several of the songs that made him famous, but never finished any of them. and it seemed that he had a lot of urgency to finish his shows at said festivals in Latin America.
Latin American fans criticize Drake’s attitude during his time at various festivals
If that wasn’t enough, it’s also rumored that the reason Drake canceled his last stop in Latin America was because decided to go to a party in Miami hosted by rapper 50 Cent. Something that has further fueled the anger and disappointment of the fans.
“His show is grossly mediocre, he treated Latin America like a rug, steals sounds and even accents, launders money, harasses emerging artists,” indicated a Twitter user about the controversy of Drake and his failed concerts in Latin America.
So far Drake has not ruled on Lollapalooza Brazil
Although the ‘champagne daddy’ has not denied or confirmed anything, heMost of his fans in Latin America have taken everything that happened as a great lack of respectsince it is definitely not the treatment they expected in the first Drake shows around here.
We leave you some reactions that we came across on social networks:
Do you think Drake did go overboard with his Latin American fans? Will it have repercussions with Lollapalooza Brazil?