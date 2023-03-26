Criticism of Drake beyond what happened with Lollapalooza Brazil 2023

Drake canceled on Lollapalooza Brazil and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.. This week Drake performed at various festivals in Latin America, something that, beyond giving satisfaction to his fans, has left them very disappointed and annoyed by the singer’s attitude.

If you haven’t heard about Drake’s concerts in Latin America, the rapper was confirmed at various festivals as Stereo Picnic, in Colombiaas well as the editions of the Lollapalooza festival that took place in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Drake en Lollapalooza Chile 2023. Foto: Getty Images

Drake has been involved in a controversy with his fans in Latin America

This Sunday March 26 Drake canceled his participation in Lollapalooza Brazil due to “unforeseen circumstances” related to his sound equipment in Latin America and which are beyond the control of the singer. Something that he mentioned through a brief statement.

At the last minute, the Brazilian festival, which a few months ago also had to announce the withdrawal of Blink-182 due to the incident involving Travis Barker and his finger, announced that It will be Skrillex who will replace Drake as the main act of this Sunday.

Skrillex will replace Drake at Lollapalooza Brazil 2023. Photo: Lollapalooza Brazil

Drake canceled his show at Lollapalooza Brazil

The thing is that Drake’s statement is not believed by the fans of the Canadian rapper, since the singer was highly criticized for the shows he gave in Argentina, Chile and Colombia where He barely sang 45 minutes of the hour and a half that he had scheduled at each festival.

In social networks they have criticized that Drake performed several of the songs that made him famous, but never finished any of them. and it seemed that he had a lot of urgency to finish his shows at said festivals in Latin America.

Drake disappointed with his shows in Latin America. Photo: Getty Images

Latin American fans criticize Drake’s attitude during his time at various festivals

If that wasn’t enough, it’s also rumored that the reason Drake canceled his last stop in Latin America was because decided to go to a party in Miami hosted by rapper 50 Cent. Something that has further fueled the anger and disappointment of the fans.

“His show is grossly mediocre, he treated Latin America like a rug, steals sounds and even accents, launders money, harasses emerging artists,” indicated a Twitter user about the controversy of Drake and his failed concerts in Latin America.

? despite the fact that the official announcement of drake’s cancellation was made today, his flight to são paulo changed course to miami yesterday We see him here last night partying with 50 cent? pic.twitter.com/iimVNduopN — fede (@fedeebongiorno) March 26, 2023

So far Drake has not ruled on Lollapalooza Brazil

Although the ‘champagne daddy’ has not denied or confirmed anything, heMost of his fans in Latin America have taken everything that happened as a great lack of respectsince it is definitely not the treatment they expected in the first Drake shows around here.

We leave you some reactions that we came across on social networks:

Some fans even question those who defend Drake for his concerts in Latin America. Photo: Screenshot

Although Drake implied that the organizers were the ones who cut his sets, fans believe his version. Photo: Screenshot.

Drake fans in Latin America are not happy with the Canadian rapper. Photo: Screenshot

And they even compared it to what Doja Cat did a couple of years ago in Paraguay. Photo: Screenshot

Drake’s cancellation at Lollapalooza Brazil has been taken as disrespectful. Photo: Screenshot

And those who saw Drake at other festivals in Latin America criticize his attitude and the length of his set. Photo: Screenshot

Especially when compared to the fact that other acts like Twenty One Pilots gave their all to their audience. Photo: Screenshot

Do you think Drake did go overboard with his Latin American fans? Will it have repercussions with Lollapalooza Brazil?

