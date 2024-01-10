Bertin Osborne learned of the birth of his son the next day and from a friend

Even in 2023, on December 31, The first joint child of Bertón Osborne and Gabriela Guillén was born.. A baby very desired by the young physiotherapist, and not so desired by the singer, going so far as to point out in an interview that I don’t have to be a father.

Bertin does not want to know about the little boy, and Gabriela has not wanted to know anything about the artist either, who has now decided to speak in an interview given to the magazine Hola!, both about the birth of the baby and its mother, also pointing out how he found out that she had given birth.

The famous singer and presenter has assured the magazine that he has not yet spoken directly with Gabriela, and that he found out about the birth of his son the next day: I found out the next day because a mutual friend called me. Nothing to say. I wish him well. And no, I haven’t talked to her..

It has been 10 days since the physiotherapist gave birth to the little one, and as Bertán has confessed, he has not contacted her, and Nor has he wanted to address other issues such as not wanting to be a father, or his intention to undergo paternity tests..

Gabriela’s previous statement

Some statements from the singer to the famous magazine that come just after Gabriela herself issued a statement given the general commotion. A statement in which she asked to be allowed her privacy, also pointing out that has been forced to alter our daily routine for the sole purpose of protecting my baby and our family.. In recent days, there have been interferences that cross the limits of what is bearable and legal. I will make use of all the measures the Law grants me, in order to restore the rights to privacy of my family environment and those of my son. that, as a mother, I am obliged to look after them.