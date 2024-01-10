Luca Dazi reveals the secrets of MasterChef: I had to leave school for three months

Few people know how current entertainment programs work as well as Luca Dazi. The young influencer has been the protagonist in two of the most recent formats, such as MasterChef and Big Brother VIP, and can perfectly explain the internal workings of the filming to tell some of the details unknown to the audience.

On his TikTok account, Dazi has pointed out what was the biggest of his problems during his time on MasterChef: school. I had to leave it for three months and then when I came back I had to do ten recovery tests. People who watch television don’t know I then had to make up ten subjects.

Filming for MasterChef lasts around three months. We record one program per week. We travel throughout Spain and it is only filmed from Monday to Friday, because it is a three-hour program. There are many shorts, because the program is not followed and sometimes Samantha makes mistakes, because they have to say many things and there is a dialogue behind it.

From Monday to Friday the different tests are recorded and on the weekend the contestants receive cooking classes to perfect their skills. In addition, obviously, there are also cuts within the program. We haven’t finished cooking and we’re already tasting it. We have to clean the kitchens, which, by the way, we collect them ourselveshe clarified.

I arrived at the gates of the semi-final, which is two months and three weeks. I didn’t see my family and you only talk on the phone. He’s a bit of a Big Brother. a confinement in which you can only dedicate yourself to cooking, Dazi has settled with respect to the contest presented by Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz and Samantha Vallejo-Ngera.

The case of Big Brother

While he does not hesitate to describe MasterChef as a production just as hard and intense as on television, Big Brother considers it a surprise. At home they put the mask on you on the first day so that everything is a surprise. They come to pick you up by car and you don’t know anything neither about the contestants nor who you are going to live with.