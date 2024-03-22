Dani Alves will spend the weekend in prison after failing to raise bail money

Dani Alves will sleep at least three more nights in prison after failing to raise the million euro bail that Section 21 of the Barcelona Court had imposed on him in order to be able to leave the penitentiary center on condition of provisional release until the final sentence in relation to his sentence. four and a half years in prisonin addition to another five of probation, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and the payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

Length great expectation at the doors of the Barcelona prison of Brians 2 to see firsthand the release from prison of Alves, who had achieved provisional freedom and whose defense worked against the clock to raise the million euros of bailafter the refusal of his friend Neymar’s father to lend him the requested amount.

What’s more, the footballer was expected to leave today, since his lawyer, Ins Guardiola, had requested the extension of the deadline to credit the deposit of the money from 2 to 3 p.m.which implied that the matter was practically resolved by their representatives.

Enlarge Expectation at the gates of Brians 2 prison. Alejandro Garcia EFE

Three more nights in jail

Finally, the footballer’s lawyers were unable to raise the amount or guarantee for his loan, despite having tried different financing methods, so the Brazilian He will have to wait at least until next Monday to get the money and be able to leave the prison where he has spent the last fourteen months..

After Neymar’s father’s refusal to leave him the money, as he had done with the 150,000 euros of civil liability that he lent him before being convicted of sexual assault, Alves’ lawyers were optimistic and believed that they could obtain the amount through a bank at the expense of the guarantee of the 9.2 million euros that the Treasury must return. to the player. Likewise, they also tried through non-banking channels, but in the end it was not possible, so they will continue working throughout the weekend on various fronts to try to raise the money and deposit it on Monday at nine in the morning, when again the window opens.

