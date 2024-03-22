Jake Gyllenhaal contracted an infection while filming Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal has just released one of those films that already has something to talk about even before its release, Road House, which premiered this March 21 on the Amazon Prime Video platform. A film in which the interpreter has coincided with a UFC star like Conor McGregorwith whom he stars in numerous action scenes, including one in which the American ended up being injured, as he confessed in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

The actor wanted to remember that he ended up cutting himself on glass in a fight: We fight on the floor, we fight around the tables, we fight around the glass (…) I felt the glass go into my hand. I remember the feeling and said: That’s a lot of glass..

A staph infection

Now, following that cut, Gyllenhaal He also ended up contracting a staphylococcus infection that ended up causing his entire arm to swell.. It should be noted that this infection could be fatal, but the actor managed to recover as the days went by thanks to the fact that they had a team of specialists throughout the filming of the production.

In fact, the interpreter himself has confessed to the aforementioned space that everything ended up being resolved without any problem: Luckily, I tried to take care of everything we did and my body while we did it. I did not suffer any major injuries.

