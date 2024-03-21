Dani Alves is still in prison: bail has not arrived

After the court decided, by majority and with a private vote and after the hearing last Tuesday, that Dani Alves would be able to access the provisional release After paying a deposit of one million euros, the countdown began to see the footballer on the street. However, it seems that we will have to wait, at least, one more night

The deadline to make the payment of the amount to the court of section 21 of the Provincial Court of Barcelona is extended until 2:00 p.m. The payment has not yet been made, and, having exceeded the deadline, it becomes impossible for the Brazilian to leave prison today.

If The deposit is made throughout the afternoon, the court verify that, in fact, the transfer has been made and proceed to draft an order to notify the Brians prison 2in Barcelona, ​​that Dani Alves can access provisional freedom.

Arriving on Friday, if the payment has not been made, you must wait until Monday to make it. That is to say, if tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. there is no transfer, the footballer will have to spend the weekend in the aforementioned penitentiary center.

Conditions for provisional release

Once Alves is released from prison, he must comply with a series of conditions that make provisional release possible. First of all, and after paying the deposit and the withdrawal of their passports Brazilian and Spanish, it will be imposed the prohibition of leaving the national territory; In addition, it is duty appear before the Provincial Court on a weekly basisas well as all those times when it is required.

Another condition lies in the prohibition of approaching the complainant’s home at a distance of less than 1,000 meters, as well as her workplace and any other place she frequents. In fact, and until a final sentence is handed down, you will not be able to communicate with her.

