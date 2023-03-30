Rosario launched a new tourist proposal focused on the Jura a la Bandera

Rosario continues to innovate in its permanent commitment to tourism. Already consolidated as one of the most attractive cities in Argentina, it launched an educational tourism product for the entire country whose protagonists are boys and girls and their unavoidable destination: the National Monument to the Flag.

The initiative, called “Yes, I promise. My flag, my pride”, aims to expand the traditional proposal for the month of June so that fourth grade students from all schools in the country have the opportunity to make the traditional and emblematic promise to the flag in the place where Manuel Belgrano hoisted it for the first time, on February 27, 1812.

“With this project we want to expand the pledges of loyalty to the flag to all the children of Argentina and generate a product from August to November. It is a fact that we have materialized it between the public and the private sectors, which will allow the boys and girls to spend the night a night in the city and we can turn the economic wheel through tourism with the hotel industry and gastronomy,” said the Secretary of Sports and Tourism, Adrián Ghiglione, during the presentation, held in the gallery of honor of the flags of America.

Through the “Yes, I promise. My flag, my pride”, the children will be able to visit the most iconic stage of Rosario and make the promise to the flag, and enjoy two cultural and educational spaces in the city.

This project complements and responds to the great call for the traditional “Pledge of allegiance to the flag”, which is an event that is marked on the agenda of educational institutions and that each year has the participation of around 28 thousand boys.

Every Wednesday of the months of August, September, October and November, students will star in a great educational tourist experience. The activity will include a historical recreation where local actors will play Manuel Belgrano and Catalina Echevarría before an imposing setting, on the banks of the Paraná River.

The thousands of students who are part of the activity will have an active participation in the ceremony through the intonation of the national anthem and the subsequent pledge of loyalty to the homeland banner.

This project will also provide educational institutions with the possibility of getting to know different educational spaces for children, which are one of the main attractions for youth.

The program «Yes, I promise. My flag, my pride” is an important tool for linking education and tourism with the history of the city and its culture from the perspective of children from all over the country who will meet at the cradle of the flag.

Cost, quota and registration

The program «Yes, I promise. My flag, my pride» will be held every Wednesday in August, September, October and November. The maximum number per day is 60 students. This initiative will be available from April 3 on the platform www.vivisantafe.com. The cost per person is 3 thousand pesos and can be paid through bank transfer.