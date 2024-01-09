Rubio attacks Maduro for conditioning elections on the cessation of sanctions

WASHINGTON.- The senator Marco Rubio attacked the ruler of Venezuela , Nicolas Maduro who conditions the holding of free elections in the South American country on the cessation of the sanctions applied by the international community to its regime.

In a publication on the social network Maduro calls for the end of sanctions in exchange for free elections, which was accompanied by the following message: “How ironic! A narco-dictator who is implicated in committing crimes against humanity, who sponsors torture in El Helicoide, and represses his opponents, believes that he has the power to make demands.”

Rubio has repeatedly criticized the relaxation of sanctions that the government of President Joe Biden has granted to the Maduro regime and considered that what these “concessions” have done is give a boost to the Venezuelan ruler.

The Republican legislator has requested that the sanctions that were lifted be reinstated.

“Maduro lied to the Biden Administration. It is time for President Biden to reverse his failed strategy and reimpose sectoral sanctions against Maduro’s criminal narco-regime until there is real change from Maduro. The concessions to the Venezuelan dictator have only encouraged the drug-dictator and his henchmen,” the US senator declared in early December.

In mid-October, the government of The US announced the temporary lifting of some of the sanctions that weighed on Venezuelan oil, gas and gold. The measure, announced by the US Treasury Department, was in response to the agreement that the Maduro regime reached with the opposition in Barbados to establish electoral guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections.

Among these guarantees was the possibility of reversing the political disqualifications against opposition leaders, including Maria Corina Machadowho won the October primaries and became the virtual “unitary” candidate who will represent those opposed to the regime in the 2024 presidential elections.

At that time, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, issued a statement in which he indicated that the US hoped that before the end of November, Venezuela would define a schedule and a specific process for the qualification of the candidates.

“Everyone who wants to run for president should have the opportunity to do so, and they have the right to equal electoral conditions, freedom of movement and guarantees for their physical safety,” said the Secretary of State.

However, so far Machado’s disqualification has not been resolved and his participation in the elections is still suspended. presidential electionwhich should be held in the second half of this year.

The US had given the Maduro regime until November 30 to report on a mechanism to reverse the disqualifications against opposition leaders. That day it was learned that the regime and the opposition had agreed to review the political disqualifications through a procedure that will be in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), although this body is controlled by Maduro.

The parties agreed on a “procedure to seek the review of the disqualification measures issued (…) to various people who aspire to run as candidates in the presidential elections of 2024,” said a statement from the government of Norway, the country that is the guarantor. of the dialogue table.

On December 19, the Maduro regime released 21 political prisoners, including eight Americans, in exchange for the US releasing Álex Saab, who was being investigated by US justice for the diversion of $350 million from Venezuela through the US. . Saab is considered by Washington as Maduro’s alleged front man.

