The door that broke off from a plane in mid-flight fell into the yard of a house in Portland

The door that detached from an Alaska Airlines plane in mid-flight last Friday, appeared in the yard of a house in Portland, Oregon.
The owner of the home, a school teacher named Bobnotified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which had requested citizen collaboration to locate the fallen fuselage fragment.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 9 made an emergency landing on January 5, about 35 minutes after taking off from Portland International Airport.
He incident occurred at about 16 thousand feet highwhen a noise similar to an explosion was heard and the plane lost a side door and part of the wall, with the consequent depressurization of the cabin.
The plane was headed to Ontario International Airport, California, with 171 passengers and six crew members. Everyone was unharmed.
A passenger recorded footage showing a hole in the fuselage the size of a refrigerator, a headrest torn from a seat and oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.
After the event, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided to ground Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft throughout the country.
For its part, Alaska Airlines said in a statement that of the 65 737 Max 9 aircraft in its fleet, crews inspected paneled exits as part of recent maintenance work on 18 aircraft, and were cleared to return to service on Saturday. .
Likewise, the American manufacturer Boeing said on Twitter that it is gathering more information and that a technical team is available to investigators.