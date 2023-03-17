Churros with dulce de leche: the homemade recipe to make them crunchy with only 3 ingredients

If there is a food that Argentines choose to enjoy an afternoon at the beach with some mate or taste it in a bar with a chocolate milk, it is Churros. Not only are they delicious, but they are very easy to prepare.

Churros.

The Churros well made they are really a delicacy and if you don’t have a place close to home, we give you a very easy recipe. You don’t need many ingredients, if you have a great churrera, but you can also use a star-shaped nozzle.

Try this recipe and then tell us how it goes.

Ingredients

250 grams of wheat flour or the one you choose.

250cc of water.

1 teaspoon salt.

Sugar to sprinkle.

Oil to fry.

Kitchen absorbent paper.

The preparation is very easy and fast.

Preparation

First of all, place the flour in a bowl and on the other hand, heat water with salt in a pot. With a wooden spoon you will integrate them, even if there is a sticky mass left. Just as it is, hot, you are going to put it in a churrera or pastry bag with a star tip. This will make the fritter come out well and the air is removed from the dough.

Little by little you are assembling the portions and when they cool down a bit, you put them in a pan with oil to fry them. One recommendation is that you use a medium heat, so they don’t burn on the outside and remain raw on the inside. Once they are ready, when hot you can sprinkle them with sugar.

You can also fill in the churros with dulce de leche if you have the knack for it. If not, you directly smear it on the outside

Enjoy the churros with chocolate and you will be surprised.

The origin of the Churros it is really unknown, some theories say that they arrived in Europe from China. In other countries, the original dough was modified by another design that requires the use of a sleeve or churrera. Without a doubt, it is one of the most requested recipes in recent years, not only in winter, but also in the middle of summer and in different parts of the world.