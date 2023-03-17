Personality test: How intuitive are you?

Personality tests are a fun way to learn about our traits that we often go unnoticed. This allows us to get to know each other in depth, and that is why they go viral on social networks.

This personality test will tell you how intuitive you are. You just have to follow the instructions that we will give you later.

Intuition is essential as a guide for certain situations, to understand things in a fundamental way, it is also a good form of self-care, because it keeps us away from people and situations that can be dangerous or toxic for us.

How intuitive are you?

To begin this personality test, we invite you to take a deep breath and observe the image in detail, choose the first moon that catches your attention from those that appear below.

This test will show you how developed your intuition is



Personality Test Results: How Intuitive Are You?

Discover the results here!



Moon 1: If your choice was this moon, it means that you are someone very intuitive. You tend to be that family friend who reads between the lines just by having a conversation with someone. You manage to discover those people who approach with bad intentions or simply interest. You are a lonely person but you have very good friends. You are very connected with your intuition and you know how to listen carefully. Keep it up!

Moon 2: If you chose the blooming moon, perhaps you are someone who is observant and silent. Perhaps from a very young age you have received certain bodily sensations that you never knew how to interpret, but today you understood that it was your intuition. You may not be able to clearly listen to your intuition, however your dreams and your body communicate with you at all times. Connect more and more with yourself, try meditation or conscious breathing.

