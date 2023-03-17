Facundo Buonanotte’s confession: how he would receive Messi at Newell’s as a Central fan

Facundo Buonanotte is living a dream. Not only because of the minutes and consideration that he is having at Brighton in the Premier League, but because he has just been called up for the first time for the Senior Team. in dialogue with ESPNthe hitch that emerged in the Rosario Central quarry spoke of his present in England, the shock that the call of lionel scalonihis first meeting with Lionel Messi and how would he receive it if he plays at Newell’s, being a fan scoundrel.

“I met Leo (Messi) at the AFA property after a practice in which the Under 20s and the Majors coincided. Our coach was Javier Mascherano, who is a friend, and we always told him to talk to Leo so that we can all take a picture with him together. I didn’t have the chance to tell him anything, I didn’t want to bother him. He was very attentive to everyone, very humble, he received us in the best way, ”he recalled about his first meeting with Messi, who will be a teammate at Albiceleste.

as a fan scoundreland despite the rivalry that exists with Newell’s, Buonanotte opened up and mentioned how he would receive it in the city if he decided to wear the red and black jersey: “I can’t give my opinion for all the fans, but I would receive him as a world champion, as he deserves. Beyond the colors, Leo is an idol for the country and everyone has to receive him as he deserves “.

At the same time, he revealed, “Whenever I can, I watch Central. I don’t miss a game. I have many colleagues, obviously I have my bandage with which I get along better. Central is a beautiful club from whichever way you look at it, I lived beautiful moments that I will never forget. Whenever I’m playing, I’m going to be there to cheer them on.” And about angel di maria, another auriazul emblem, commented: “He congratulated me when I was transferred to Brighton, he wrote to wish me the best. I hope that when I go to the National Team we can exchange a few words”.

Regarding the call to play the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao with the National Team, he explained: “It was crazy. I did not expect Scaloni’s call, I was shocked. When I got home, I told my family and my manager. We hugged each other and were very emotional.” How was the communication of the summons? “I was about to eat something on the bus after the game with Stoke City and I received a message from an unknown number. When I saw what Scaloni said, I went in headfirst. They told me that he was a helper and that they wanted him to be part of the next call. When I saw that, I didn’t know what to do. If I cry, if I laugh… Alexis was right next to me, who told me that they had asked for my number. I am very happy, it is a beautiful moment”.

Buonanotte admitted that he did not expect to debut so soon at the English club and that he thought that the adaptation would take him a while longer, but he feels that he took advantage of the opportunity and minutes that the coach gave him. About Alexis MacAllisterHe opined: “He is a very important player in the National Team and very important in Brighton, he gives us a lot of peace and play, he is very important to us.”

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ALEJANDRO GARNACHO

“He is a very good player, everyone knows it. He had to share a tournament with the Sub 20 in France, I met him there. He left us all in awe of the qualities that he has. He has a one against one that very few see. He is a very calm boy, who likes to share a lot of things. We wish him the best and more in Argentina”.

