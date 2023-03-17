Mario Secco announced a 50% increase for municipal workers in Ensenada

The mayor of Ensenada Mario Secco announced a new 50% increase in the basic salary for municipal workers. The agreement reached was presented in the last hours, after the negotiations that the neighboring Commune maintained with the union representatives.

In addition to the salary increase, The agreement also includes tripling the value of the income for presenteeismas a measure to help further increase the battered purchasing power of local public employees amid the rising inflation facing the entire country.

“It should be noted that new transfers to permanent staff and reclassifications are being evaluated; in addition, a new salary discussion was guaranteed for the second half of the year,” added the spokespersons for the Municipality of Ensenada, announcing that the measure is only part of the proposals presented to the unions of the city.

In the same line, finely, in the neighboring city they assured that “this is a new achievement of the Municipality to recognize its workers, the backbone of the growth of the city, and accompany the pocket of each one of them.”