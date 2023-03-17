Arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin: Volodymyr Zelensky hails a “historic” decision

This Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced that it had issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday evening hailed a “historic” decision by the International Criminal Court, which said today that it had issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president is accused of being responsible “for the war crime of illegal deportation of population (children) and illegal transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia”, revealed the institution based in La Hague in the Netherlands.

>> More information to come on BFMTV.com