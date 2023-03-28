Elizabeth Olsen leaves Scarlet Witch behind and comes to this series on HBO Max

elizabeth olsenfamous for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shown her acting talent on more than one occasion and it seems that now wants to start new projectsone of the most anticipated for Disney’s rival platform.

Now what great series like ‘The Last of Us’ or ‘Succession’ say goodbye to HBO Max, the streaming site will waste no time and already has premieres planned that will keep your audience on the edge of the seat, one of them is ‘Love & Death’.

The drama, inspired by a true story of infidelities and murderswill arrive at the end of April and will bring to the public a new facet of the actress who gives life to “The Scarlet Witch”.

These are the details of ‘Love & Death’, the new HBO Max series







The new premiere will be added to the catalog this April 27, amid the changes that the image, name and terms platform will undergo; the cast will be led by stars like Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit.

The plot follows “the Montgomerys (Candy and Pat) and the Gores (Betty and Allan). These are apparently good friends who attend church and enjoy their lives in a small Texas town… until an affair extramarital leads someone to wield an axe”.

The person in charge of directing the project is Lesli Linka Glatter and it will have seven episodes to tell us about this real-life thriller that took place in Texas.

How much does it cost to have HBO Max?

This costs HBO Max



The streaming platform that has become one of the main competitors for Netflix since its release on the market in 2020, when the Covid 19 quarantine gave a great boost to virtual activities.

Currently, HBO Max has different plans so that you can access its wide variety of content, the least expensive of monthly subscriptions are priced at $99.00 and is applicable only to mobile devices, the standard subscription that allows you to create up to 5 profiles costs $149.00.

Besides this They have different packages that are cheapersuch as the three-month one that costs $399.00 or the one-year one for only $1,249.00.

