Brawl in China: With “Asterix – In the Middle Kingdom” – The illustrated album to the film

Now sweeten the waiting time until the theatrical release of the new Asterix film (May 18): Of course with the illustrated album for the film “Asterix – In the Middle Kingdom”. From April 3rd, the exciting reading material will be published by Story House Egmont. The Gallic heroes Asterix and Obelix are going to China for the first time:

We write the year 50 BC. The empress of China is imprisoned after a coup instigated by the treacherous prince regent Deng Zin Qin. With the help of a Phoenician trader and her devoted bodyguard, Princess Wun Da, the empress’s only daughter, flees to Gaul to enlist the support of the heroic warriors Asterix and Obelix. The two inseparable heroes are ready to help the princess save her mother and free her country. And so begins a long journey and a great adventure on the way to China. But Caesar and his mighty army thirst for a new triumph and so they too are on the way to the Middle Kingdom…

The film’s story – directed by Guillaume Canet, who also plays the clever Gaul as Asterix – is retold in classic Asterix style with large-scale drawings by Olivier Gay and Fabrice Tarrin. Spectacular Gallic brawls with a touch of Asian martial arts as well as attacks on the funny bone are guaranteed.

From April 3rd, 2023, the illustrated album “Asterix – Im Reich der Mittel” will be available in stores and online in the Egmont Shop ( www.egmont-shop.de) available (ISBN 978-3-7704-0498-8, hardcover: 14.50 EUR (D) / 15.00 EUR (A) / 20.90 SFR (CH) and softcover: 7.99 EUR (D) / EUR 8.50 (A) / CHF 15.00 (CH)).

