Sainte-Soline: the vital prognosis of the injured protester still engaged

A 30-year-old man was hit on Saturday by a projectile, the nature or origin of which is not yet known, during the demonstration against agricultural water reserves in Deux-Sèvres.

The vital prognosis of the man injured while demonstrating on Saturday in Sainte-Soline, in Deux-Sèvres, is still engaged this Monday morning, according to information from BFMTV.

This 30-year-old man was hit by a projectile whose nature or origin is not yet known, BFMTV learned from a source close to the investigation. He is the victim of a head trauma.

An investigation has been opened “to determine the exact nature” of the serious injuries of three demonstrators in total and “the circumstances in which” these people were injured, the Niort prosecutor’s office announced in a press release on Sunday.

Other investigations have been opened, in particular for “organization of prohibited demonstration”, “violence on soldiers” and “destruction of property”.

Violence on Saturday

Since Saturday, authorities and organizers have blamed each other for the violence that has occurred around the basin under construction in Deux-Sèvres. A total of 47 gendarmes and seven demonstrators were taken care of by the emergency services, according to the prosecution.

The organizers – the agricultural union Confédération paysanne, the collective of associations Bassines non merci and the environmental movement of the Uprisings of the Earth – report a much heavier balance sheet: 200 demonstrators injured, including 40 seriously. That of the prosecution only relates to the wounded officially rescued, which may explain the discrepancy between the figures.

The participants demonstrated on Saturday around the water reserve under construction in Sainte-Soline, one of 16 planned in the region for a total capacity of six million cubic meters. They denounce the poor sharing of water and the monopolization of this resource by the agri-food industry.