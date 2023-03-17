Samsung Galaxy deprived of Android 14, expensive Tesla repairs, your calls intercepted by hackers, this is the recap!

We reveal to you the Galaxy models that will not be entitled to Android 14, some Tesla owners castigate the repair costs, calls made by French people put up for sale by pirates, here is the recap!

Many Samsung Galaxy will not be able to upgrade to Android 14. Tesla owners are filing class action lawsuits against the manufacturer to denounce its monopoly. The calls of a million French people stolen by pirates. Place in the recap ‘strong information of Thursday, March 16.

The Samsung Galaxy that will not run Android 14

Samsung has just unveiled the list of its Galaxy models that will not be able to benefit from the upgrade to Android 14 and One UI 6.0. These include the Galaxy S20, A51 and Z Flip. Discover the complete list in our article.

Samsung smartphones not compatible with Android 14

Tesla: the very expensive cost of repairs denounced

Two class action lawsuits have been filed in California against Tesla. Some users criticize the very high cost of repairs and waiting times. In question, according to the customers, the total monopoly held by the manufacturer.

PlayStation, Amazon, La Poste: calls intercepted by hackers

More than a million French people who contacted the services of Sony, Amazon and a myriad of other services saw their calls being recorded by hackers and resold on disreputable forums. The list costs 3500 euros and provides access to private information disclosed by customers.

