San Carlos needs to return to victory

Villa San Carlos, which is dragging a losing streak of four unsuccessful games, with three draws and one defeat, knows that it cannot continue wasting points if it intends to catch on among the privileged positions.

For this reason, this afternoon, at the new time of 3:30 p.m., when they face UAI Urquiza at Genacio Sálice, Celeste will put everything on the line in an attempt to smile again in the B Metro tournament, in which the date 6 will be at stake.

San Carlos, led by Leandro Martini, has so far 6 units, the product of one win, three draws and one loss, and is ninth, five points behind the leader, San Miguel, which has 11.

While UAI Urquiza collected one more point than Celeste (7) and comes from losing to Colegiales in Villa Lynch.

For this commitment, Leandro Martini plans to return ownership to Alejandro Lugones, who was sent off against Talleres de Remedios de Escalada. The one who would leave his place would be Francisco Cairo. The rest of the team will be the same that drew 3-3 with Sportivo Dock Sud.

The sixth date of the Metropolitan B will also have two other matches. From 3:30 p.m. they will face Phoenix vs. Acassuso (directed by Nicolás Kresta) and Sacachispas vs. Workshops (Felipe Viola).