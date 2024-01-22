Sarah Ferguson is diagnosed with skin cancer

LONDON.- The ex-wife of Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, Sarah Ferguson, who recently underwent surgery for breast cancer, has malignant melanoma, skin cancer announced this Sunday -January 21- its spokesperson.

“After being diagnosed this summer with an early form of breast cancer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has just learned that she is suffering from malignant melanoma,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

It was discovered during tests requested by a dermatologist, following the surgery that Ferguson, 64, had to undergo after a mastectomy.

“One of the moles that was removed and examined was identified as cancerous,” said the spokesperson, who stated that the duchess maintains high morale despite the bad news.

Sarah Ferguson’s reaction

After the news was announced, Sarah Ferguson expressed her feelings.

“I have been taking some time for myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and undergoing surgery.” mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when I went,” the duchess expressed on Instagram.

“Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock, but I am in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support. “I think my experience underscores the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and appearance of new moles that may be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone reading this to be diligent,” she added.

Despite the new illness she is facing, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York thanked her medical staff for the treatment she has received.

“I am incredibly grateful for the medical teams who have supported me through these cancer experiences and for the Mayrlife clinic for gently caring for me over the past few weeks, allowing me time to recover. Now resting with family at home, I feel blessed to have your love and support,” concluded Sarah Ferguson.

Ex-wife of Prince Andrew, disgraced by accusations of sexual abuse that resulted in a financial settlement, Fergie continues to share a mansion near Windsor Castle with the brother of King Charles III.

The Duchess of York is no longer part of the working members of the British royal family.