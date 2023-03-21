Schedules, links and transmission: The era of Diego Cocca begins in Mexico vs Suriname of the Nations League

Mexico will start a new World Cup process by 2026 with Diego Cocca at the helm of ‘Tri’ and already starting he will have to compete in a tournament where there are pending accounts.

Blessed is the football that took away the ‘Mole Tour’ of the Mexican National Team in times of FIFA dates, but that in return he gave us the always well-regarded CONCACAF Nations League.

And well, The CONCACAF Nations League is a pending issue for the Mexican National Teambecause with Gerardo Martino, the United States found paternity over Mexico.

When is Diego Cocca’s debut in the Mexican National Team – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

Peeeeeeeeeero, fortunately Diego Cocca has the opportunity to change recent history and it all starts with the group stage of the Nations League against Suriname.

That’s how it is, Diego Cocca debuts in his era with Mexico against Suriname on a visit and with a team that can be considered “B”, because not all those summoned made the trip for the game.

Henry Martín with the Mexican National Team – Photo: Getty Images

How, when and where to see Diego Cocca’s debut with Mexico against Suriname in the Nations League?

The The first FIFA date of 2023 brought an extensive first call by Diego Cocca for the Mexican National Teamalthough not all will participate in both meetings.

Because this Thursday, March 23, they face Suriname on a visit and on March 26 receives Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, but let’s focus on the first game, because it is the beginning of the Diego Cocca era.

Diego Cocca’s debut in the Mexican National Team will be against Suriname – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

Las 18 hours, central Mexico time, is the time set for Mexico to face Suriname in Group A of the Nations League at Franklin Essed Stadion.

Where are they going to spend it? Here’s the good one, because there will be several television stations that will broadcast the game and they are the following:

It may interest you