Schmidt extends at Benfica

Roger Schmidt has prematurely extended his contract with Benfica, which runs until 2024. The new working paper of the German head coach runs until 2026. According to reports, the ten million euro exit clause has also been raised. Schmidt came to the Portuguese record champions from PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

Benfica are ten points ahead at the top of the table, in the Champions League quarterfinals they face Inter Milan. “It’s a great honor to be part of Benfica”says Schmidt, who emphasizes: “To be honest I didn’t initially expect to sign a new contract so soon, but I do it with 100 per cent conviction. I feel like I’m in the right place.”

