“Secret invasion”: Disney+ released the trailer for the new Marvel series, the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Fury

Disney+ released the trailer for “Secret Invasion” (“Secret invasion”) the next series and first to reach the streaming platform this 2023, with the return of Samuel L. Jackson like nick fury the June 21.

Let’s remember that the agent who united and formed The Avengers, remained absent for a while, while now he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of Skrulls, the beings that (we met in “Captain Marvel”) change forms. To combat, Fury “unites with his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who put together his life on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an impending Skrull invasion and save humanity,” as details the synopsis.

Together with Jackson they return Ben Mendelsoh (as Talos), Cobie Smulders (as Hill), Martin Freeman (as Ross) and Don Cheadle (as War Machine/James Rhodes). The leading cast is completed with the performances of Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneranand the incorporations of Olivia Colman (“The Favorite”, “The Crown”, “El Hijo”) and Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”, “Me Before You”), which join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe for its acronym in English and as the set of films and series connected to each other is known).

The series is written by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by But Selim , who also executive produces with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. “Secret Invasion” will be the first series produced by Argentine Victoria Alonso (“Argentina, 1985”), after her resounding dismissal from Marvel.

Official poster of “Secret Invasion”, which arrives on June 21 at Disney + | Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein are in charge of co-executive production.