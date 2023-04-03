Promised too much: Berlin’s most expensive coalition of all time

At first glance, the coalition agreement between the CDU and SPD in Berlin looks like a little too long wish list. The 135 pages are teeming with “want” and “want”, “test” and “strive”, declarations of intent and promises of effort. And the core of the agreement is also permeated by the claim to live up to its own guiding principle: it should be “a government program for everyone”. No coalition has ever done that before.

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus Never were reliable information more important Heavily reduced advertising

in the daily mirror app Exclusive content for

Tagesspiegel Plus readers Without risk:

Cancellable at any time Already a digital subscriber? Login here