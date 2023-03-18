Louis Tomlinsonformer member of one directionwill be visiting the Mexico City to present your documentary film “All Of Those Voices”, which takes the young singer’s visceral tour of the music scene, revealing a unique perspective on what it’s like to be a musician within the industry, as well as showing never-before-seen footage from the Brit’s world tour.

In the same way, he will share the hard moments he lived through when, in 2016, his mother Johannah Deakin died at the age of 42 after losing the battle she had against leukemia that was diagnosed at the beginning of that same year.

According to the official site of Louis Tomlinson, this documentary offers a real look into the singer’s musical journey, leaving behind the glamor of documentaries that portray celebrities, since its purpose is to show an intimate view of the British career, in where he has had to face different challenges and triumphs.

Louis Tomlinson premieres his documentary on CDMX

This former member of One Direction will present his documentary in CDMX.



The documentary “All Of Those Voices” was directed by filmmaker Charlie Lightening, who was behind The River (2017), Liam: As it Was (2019) and Paul McCartney: Back in Brazil (2018), and will be shown next March 20 in the capital of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the journey undertaken by this film production on the career of Louis Tomlinson goes from his participation as a member of One Direction to his launch as a solo artist.

It may interest you: Does One Direction return? Harry Styles gives a small clue and excites the fans

Who is the most famous of the One Direction?

This former member of One Direction will present a documentary in CDMX.



Harry Styles is the former member of One Direction who has garnered the best numbers and has achieved the most triumphs during his career as a soloist, unlike the rest of his peers.

Harry was the youngest of the band, but that didn’t stop their first single, “Sign of the Times,” from quickly reaching number one in the UK, number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and being named by the magazine. Rolling Stone as the best song of 2017.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!