Bulls defeat Timberwolves in double overtime

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan finished with a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine had 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left the game with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter as the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, hitting 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels had 25.

The Bulls were up 130-125 going into the second overtime, before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid missed a layup at the rim and DeRozan hit a jumper to increase Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 to play.