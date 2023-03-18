Bulls defeat Timberwolves in double overtime

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan finished with a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine had 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left the game with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter as the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, hitting 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels had 25.

The Bulls were up 130-125 going into the second overtime, before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid missed a layup at the rim and DeRozan hit a jumper to increase Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 to play.

