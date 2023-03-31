The UNAM reinforces sanctions against thesis plagiarism

The University Council of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)) approved this Tuesday afternoon a series of modifications to university legislation to guarantee honesty and integrity to prevent and address actions that go against university principles.

The regulations that will be modified are the General Statute, the general regulations of University Studies; of Exams; and the Library and Information System of the UNAM. Also the Regulations of the University Court and the Honor Commission.

The new modifications contemplate invalidating certificates, professional and undergraduate university degrees when the requirements do not meet the appropriate requirements, their statement pointed out.

They also contemplate the definitive expulsion of the university to that student, in serious cases warranted, the university also announced that in the event of a degree being annulled, the student may opt for some other form of degree, as long as the University Council considers it so.

With the new changes, professors will be responsible for the breach of integrity and academic honesty in the supervision and follow-up of tests, exams, thesis, as well as academic papers and articles, especially those that are necessary for any form of qualification or obtaining a degree.

In addition, students who wish to graduate will have to sign the academic integrity and honesty protest before beginning their procedures.

But in addition to the sanctions, the house of studies will also take preventive actions, he announced through a document shared by his social networks.

The rector of the highest house of studies, Enrique Graue Wiechers, highlighted the importance of the modifications to the university regulations, which correct a legislative vacuum.

Yasmin Esquivel case

One of the most notorious cases occurred in mid-March, where the National Autonomous University of Mexico, ichallenged the decision of a federal court that ordered him to definitively suspend the resolution of the plagiarism of the minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Yasmin Esquivel.

At the end of last year, the Minister yasmin esquivel was accused of plagiarism from her law degree thesis, who subtracted information from the thesis of Édgar Ulises Báez, who finished his studies a year before her in 1986.

After a review carried out by the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Aragón, the authorities ruled that the minister’s thesis was “a substantial copy”, facts that the minister denied.

After the events, the highest house of studies asked the SEP to make decisions about withdrawing or leaving the title, making the decision not to remove the academic title.

For her part, Minister Esquivel obtained a ruling in her favor with which the highest house of studies was prevented from issuing information regarding the case in which she would be involved.

However, the UNAM He disagreed with this resolution and filed a challenge request.

Currently, the challenge has risen to the court and if it is taken into account, the sentence in favor of the minister could be annulled or modified.

