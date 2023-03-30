Sandrine Rousseau’s cyberstalker sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence

A man who had cyberharassed the ecologist deputy Sandrine Rousseau for nearly a year, sending her up to several dozen messages a day, was sentenced on Wednesday March 29 to twelve months in prison suspended by the Marseille criminal court.

“I completely regret”, explained this desocialized 44-year-old living with his mother in Aubagne, on the outskirts of Marseille, whose probationary suspension was accompanied by an obligation of care for three years. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim.

Between April 2022 and February 2023, via various digital platforms but also by email, he had sent the MP hundreds of messages, varying between words of love, hate, threats or of a sexual nature.

“He used all possible means: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, email”, “He had a total obsession with me. He sent me up to 70 messages a day”told AFP the Green MP, who was not at the hearing.

Misogynistic, pornographic or even anti-Semitic messages

“I wanted her to take me into consideration, I felt alone”attempted to explain the defendant admitting to being “fell madly in love with Madame Rousseau”.

Faced with this uninterrupted stream of messages, often misogynistic, pornographic, even anti-Semitic, the environmentalist deputy had twice filed a complaint against this man who wrote on social networks under his real name. He had also sent her his personal number, allowing her to be formally identified.

A daily ecstasy user and unemployed, he felt that “his completely desocialized situation, loneliness, isolation and addictions” led him to do so.

Already convicted of harassment

A psychiatric report described him suffering from “adjustment disorders and major social isolation”but without impaired discernment.

Promising at the helm of “never harass anyone again”the defendant expressed his desire to “want to fit into society”notably ” thanks to music “.

In 2018, he had already been sentenced to community service for threatening and harassing a YouTuber specializing in video games.

Alongside other elected members of her environmental group in the National Assembly, Sandrine Rousseau revealed on February 20 the threats they were facing, especially on social networks.

They had posted on Instagram, under the hashtag « Balance ton intimidation »the worst of the hateful, racist, and sexist threats they received regularly.