Selena Quintanilla will reign forever

March 31 will mark the 28th anniversary of the murder of Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tex Mex, at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who was the president of her fan club and in charge of her boutiques.

Over time, much has been speculated about the true reasons why Saldívar committed the devious crime that keeps her imprisoned in a prison in the United States, among them that she embezzled funds from Selena’s businesses and had been discovered by the father of the star; that the women had a hidden romance, there is even a theory regarding the theme “Forbidden Love”, in which the interpreter narrates the story of a relationship that she had outside of marriage and that Saldívar knew about.

The murder of the young singer is remembered as one of the most shocking among the Hispanic public based in the United States and in the American entertainment press, because Selena stood out and was acclaimed on the stages in which she performed. No one could stop dancing to her songs.

According to the Mexican media, Selena foresaw her death a year earlier and for this reason she wrote her most successful song in which she sent a message to a special person who was not exactly her husband Chris Pérez.

Long after her death, brands like Mac and Forever 21 have paid tribute to the artist by launching makeup and clothing lines.

In 1997, the director Gregory Nava decided to pay homage to the queen of Tex Mex by directing the film selenawhich catapulted Jennifer López, unknown at the time, to fame.

The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress and received the ALMA Award for Favorite Actor: Edward James Olmos (1998) and the ALMA Award for Jennifer Lopez for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. The director of her and the film also won the award.

What happened to Yolanda Saldívar?

The former nurse and president of Selena’s fan club, born September 19, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, was convicted of first-degree murder and is being held at the Mountain View Unit Women’s Jail in Gatesville and is sentenced to prison. life. She could get her parole on November 30, 2025.

Every time her anniversary approaches, Internet users do not forgive Selena’s crime at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, showing their repudiation.

Selena’s remains rest in the Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi and is visited by hundreds of people daily.

On Selena’s grave the following is read: Selena was referred to as La Flor and identified with La Rosa Blanca. When you look at The White Rose you feel her presence close to her. However, her person enriched the lives of those she touched. And her music lives on.”