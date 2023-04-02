SEP: How to combat addictions in adolescents? This will do the teachers

With the increase in the varieties of prohibited substances that can be easily obtained on the streets, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) seeks fight addictions with a new campaign whose motto is “if you take drugs you hurt yourself”, in which educators tried to raise awareness among high school students this interests you!

At La Verdad Noticias we want to tell you that if you are a teacher and want to know the activities that you will have to develop with the students, then you only have to visit this linkwhere you will find information material on fentanylthe most dangerous substance that is becoming fashionable among young people.

We recently revealed to you what AMLO said about the production of this drug in Mexico, but now we tell you that if there are people in the place where you live who are engaged in retail drug dealing, it is your obligation to report it, which you can do through the number 089, where you must inform about the location where the operations are carried out.

SEP implements a new campaign to combat addictions in young people







Due to the fact that there are more and more cases reported for the consumption of fentanyl, now it will be the teachers who will be obliged to talk with their students about the consequences of this and other substances, through 15 minute talks at least 3 days a weektaking a few minutes of any subject.

On the other hand, Leticia Ramírez Anaya, assures that work will be intensified to create policies and reforms that promote healthy and inclusive environmentscoconut that dialogue is encouraged as a measure for problem solving, as well as fellowship and respectful coexistence among students.

It may interest you: AMLO assures that violence in Guanajuato is due to drug use.

What does the SEP provide to the population?

SEP seeks to offer quality education through free programs. Photo: expansion.mx



Among its main functions is reducing the educational gap in marginalized areas of Mexico, in addition to making quality education accessible through the coordination of federal and municipal authorities, offering programs such as adult literacy, community education, and formal primary education.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook, Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!

With information from lineadirectaportal.com