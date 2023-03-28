Separation after 12 years of marriage: This “Backstreet Boy” is single again

In their marriage, they are now hitting the pause button.

„ Backstreet BoysSinger AJ McLean, 45, and his wife Rochelle DeAnna, 41, have split. Hoping that everything will be fine in the end.

“Marriage is tough, but it’s worth it. We have decided together to temporarily separate to work on ourselves and our marriage in hopes of building a stronger future,” Rochelle DeAnna and AJ McLean to the US portal “TMZ”.

In 2011, after a few years of love, the two married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and had two children – Ava Jaymes McLean (10, calls himself Elliott) and Lyric (6).

The two are silent about exactly what led to the marriage crisis. It is known that AJ McLean has been treated for alcohol addiction and depression several times in the past and that his wife helped him through difficult times.

However, what the couple makes clear: they want to fight together for their family, not yet get divorced, and still want to save their relationship despite the separation.

“The plan is to get back together and continue our love for each other and for our family,” AJ and Rochelle shared.

And further: “We ask for respect and privacy. A breakup is hard enough without comments. Please be nice and remember there are children involved too.”