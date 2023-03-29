The SOM seminar – about citizens’ most important social issues

09.00 Who will believe me?
A new examination of sexual abuse against children in the state youth homes, so-called SiS homes, is presented and discussed. Part 1 of a longer seminar. Organizer: Childhood. From 22/3.
10.00 SOM seminar 2023
The citizens’ most important social issues are presented by researchers from the University of Gothenburg. Part 1. Organizer: The SOM institute at the University of Gothenburg. From 28/3.
12.00 Rapport
12.03 Commercial traffic and taxis and law enforcement work DIRECT
The Riksdag debates the committee’s proposals before the afternoon’s vote
14.00 The Riksdag’s Question Time LIVE
Four ministers answer the members of parliament’s questions
15.50 This is how the EU’s weapons will defeat Putin
Ukraine is suffering from an acute shortage of ammunition. There are now plans for EU joint ammunition and weapon purchases to Ukraine. Discussion with EU parliamentarians David Lega (KD) and Jakop Dalunde (MP) about the benefits and risks of the proposal. Program manager: Marcus Carlehed. From 21/3.
16.00 Rapport
16.05 Happened today
