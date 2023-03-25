Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz: Comfortable temperature is also a matter of getting used to”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (53, Greens) wants to ban the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024. Instead should Apartments and houses are heated with heat pumps or biomass boilers.

Habeck’s plan is not only causing concern and anger in Germany because of the financial costs. Many fear that they will no longer be able to heat properly with the new technology. This has now also been shown in a cooperative settlement that has already been renovated with heat pumps.

Temperatures do not rise after sanitation

The problem: According to the head of the cooperative, Jochen Icken, the premises there now only heat up to a maximum of 21 to 23 degrees and not to 26 degrees as before.

During a visit, however, the Federal Minister of the Interior, Klara Geywitz, reacted anything but empathetically. Her solution: “The question of the comfortable temperature is also a matter of getting used to”. So it’s better to wear something warm or stay cold until you get used to the new ones temperatures adapted?

“People rightly get cold feet”

For CSU General Secretary Martin Huber (45), this demand is simply unreasonable and borders on “overreaching heating socialism”. “Everyone must be able to heat in a way that makes them feel comfortable and is necessary for their health,” says Huber.Bild“-Zeitung.

The FDP economics expert Michael Kruse (39) also finds Geywitz’s statement unrealistic. “How the building minister wants to warm people up to the prospect of a cold apartment remains her secret. People rightly get cold feet when they are forced to replace heating systems like this. With this perspective, the talks about the Building Energy Act become frosty.”