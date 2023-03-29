Qualifies mayor of Chihuahua from cinico to Duarte

Chihuahua.- The municipal president of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, described the former state governor, César Duarte Jáquez, as cynical, who despite being imprisoned for crimes of embezzlement, still sent a letter to the Superior Court of Justice to demand treatment against former officials for bad practices towards their person, especially when accusing them of theft of their property.

“Now it turns out that the ducks are shooting shotguns, what cynicism, what is happening is unusual, that the former governor, I think he has been the most corrupt in the history of Chihuahua, makes accusations against officials at different levels. We are going to be attentive to the investigation of this issue”, commented the mayor of the capital.

In the letter also addressed to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), he expresses that after almost three years of being deprived of his liberty and his patrimony, he is no longer a politically persecuted person and says that he is only political loot for a very questionable interest. political.