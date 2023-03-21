Algerian team: “Who do you think you are so that we don’t criticize you?” Aksas to Belmadi

Amine Aksas tackles Djamel Belmadi again. He says no one can stop him from criticizing the national coach.

During the conference he hosted last Sunday, Djamel Belmadi made no secret of expressing his annoyance at the criticism he received on the sets of private television channels. His declaration made Amine Aksas govern who once again tackles the national coach.

“Who does Belmadi think he is so that we don’t talk about him? We are consultants, I think we have the right to speak. Algeria is a democratic country, and as one criticizes the president of the republic or a minister, a national coach must also be the subject of criticism. Only, criticism must remain within the framework of respect, that is what we are doing. He replied to Belmadi, on the set of a private sports television channel.

Aksas does not stop there. Indeed, he adds: “Belmadi said that we only talk about corruption on the set. Yes sir, there is corruption in our football. If you live between Qatar and France, we live in Algeria and we are aware of what is happening in the football world”.

Belmadi, the unloved of Aksas?

It must be said that this is not the first time that Amine Aksas has tackled Belmadi. A few months ago, he accused the national coach of having lost control of his group.

“Frankly, the national coach has lost control of his group. He doesn’t know what is doing. This is not at all the case for 2018. The Delort affair is proof of this. After everything said about the player, he took him off the banned list. A player that Algeria has made a name for him”. He said on the same set.

A few weeks ago, the ex-defender of the CRB dropped a bomb. Still on the same set, he accused Belmadi “of having summoned via pressure from Facebook” last year during the play-offs against Cameroon.