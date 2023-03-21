Arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin: 10 things to know about Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor

1. Independent

Karim Khan, 52, is the third prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Elected in February 2021, he began a nine-year term in a particularly difficult context, as the ICC has come under fire from criticism lately. But nothing insurmountable for this seasoned lawyer: “All signs show that he will be an independent, fearless and pragmatic prosecutor”asserted au « Guardian » one of his former teachers at King’s College London, the Franco-British lawyer Philippe Sands.

2. Poutine

A few hours after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Karim Khan was already warning: “Anyone responsible for atrocities will be held accountable. » A year later, the ICC issues at his request an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his responsibility in war crimes. This is the first time that the Court has targeted the head of state of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The Russian commissioner for the rights of the child, Maria Lvova-Belova, is also targeted.

Vladimir Poutine vi