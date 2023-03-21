Jorge Sampaoli was fired by Sevilla of Spain

The Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli was fired today by Sevilla of Spain, after five months in charge and without the team achieving good results in LaLiga, since it is only two points from the relegation zone.

“Sevilla FC has resolved to terminate the contract with its coach, Jorge Sampaoli, after the defeat at Getafe, which once again placed the team on the verge of relegation,” the Andalusian club reported in an official statement.

The notification from the Sevillian entity added: “The fact that the team has not managed to get out of the lower positions of the table since its incorporation as coach and the image offered in the last matches led the club to make this decision, in search of a reaction in the last 12 games remaining to finish the League”.

José Luis Mendilibar, 61, will succeed Sampaoli, who led the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and before arriving at Sevilla he was at French Olympique de Marseille.

The new coach will be Sevilla’s third this season, after the aforementioned Sampaoli and Julen Lopetegui, who had started LaLiga.

With Sampaoli as DT, Sevilla has six wins, five draws and eight losses in 19 matches in this league and adding up all competitions, it has 31 matches, with 13 wins, 12 losses and six draws.

However, at the international level, Sampaoli left the team classified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League, an instance in which they will face the powerful Manchester United of England.

Three world champions play for Sevilla, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, as well as two other Argentines: Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela.