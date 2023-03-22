“Electricity price increase must be reversed!”

In the energy policy committee of the state parliament on Wednesday, the black-green government factions rejected the joint state parliament initiative by the FPÖ, SPÖ and NEOS to withdraw the massive increase in electricity prices.

On April 1st, Illwerke VKW increase energy prices. Then the approximately 180,000 household customers in Vorarlberg will have to spend significantly more money on electricity and gas.

“Don’t give up”

FPÖ state chairman Christof Bitschi in a broadcast: “It is clear to us: the massive increase in electricity prices in Vorarlberg must be reversed. We have spoken out against it from the start. However, the black-green state government and the state governor simply waved this increase through and the ÖVP/Green, with the rejection of our application in the committee, continues to act unilaterally as representatives of illwerke/vkw, instead of first representing the interests of the people of Vorarlberg”. The FPÖ state chairman announced that he would “certainly not let go here either”. “We will work until those responsible in the state government and state companies lower the prices again!”

“General Withdrawal”

The managing SPÖ club chairwoman Manuela Auer: “Ultimately, the Vorarlbergers pay for these subsidies themselves.” For many households in the country, the prices would continue to rise despite everything. “And that while the Illwerke continue to make profits. What is needed here is a general withdrawal of the increase,” demands Auer. “If you are in the comfortable position in Vorarlberg of having a state-owned energy company that also makes millions in profits, you should also use this for the benefit of the citizens.”

“Not transparent”