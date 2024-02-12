Pickup crashes into house in South Florida

A man who was under the influence of alcohol was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing a pickup truck into a house in Deerfield Beach, Broward County.

Fortunately, no one in the home was injured, largely because the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m.

Shocking images released by the local press show how the red vehicle caused significant damage in the living room of the house.

Around 8:47 a.m. the Broward County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle that crashed into a home near the 600 block of Northwest 37th Street in Deerfield Beach, prompting deputies and the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver and residents of the home unharmed.

Authorities reported that the man is facing DUI (Driving under the influence) charges.

Neighbors in the area declared CBS that the accident does not surprise them because the drivers travel at high speeds through that area.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Cases like this are relatively common in South Florida, although they are not always caused by the ingestion of alcoholic beverages.

At the end of October of last year, a man was hospitalized after crashing his car into a house in west Miami-Dade after suffering a medical emergency.

In that case, the event occurred in the area of ​​southwest 185th Street and 120th Avenue, when a black Ford truck entered a home at full speed because the driver suffered a heart attack or seizure.

The front wall of the house, where fortunately there was no one at the time of impact, could not withstand the force of the three-quarter-ton SUV.

A month earlier, in September, part of a Lakeland home was destroyed when a man crashed the all-terrain vehicle he was driving into the property at excessive speed. After the crash, the driver backed away and tried to flee. In that case two people who were inside the house were slightly injured.