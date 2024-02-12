Gasoline prices in Florida drop 9 cents in the last week

Los Florida gas prices dropped nine cents last weeka behavior that began at the beginning of the month.

According to the weekly report of AAA – The Auto Club GroupSunday was the tenth consecutive day of price declines of the suppliers. That day the value of gasoline fell from $3.23 to $3.14 per gallon.

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokespersonspecified that prices in the state fell a total of 13 cents since February 1, but clarified that this trend will most likely end soon.

“Gas prices in Florida have recently followed a cycle where they go down for about two weeks and then go up again,” he said in a statement.

“That trend, plus a recent rally in futures prices, will likely lead to an increase at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon,” he stressed.

As of Monday morning, the most expensive gas in the Sunshine State is in the West Palm Beach area ($3.34), Naples ($3.24) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.22).

On the opposite side, Panama City drivers are the luckiest, with a price of $2.93 per gallon, followed by Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.99) and Pensacola ($3.04).