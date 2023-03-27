Sergio Chouza exploded against the PRO’s plan: “CABA is a fiefdom”

As expected, after the announcement made yesterday, Mauricio Macri offered a series of notes in the Macri media, and that is why Radio Miter spoke this morning.

In the conversation with Eduardo Feinmann and Jorge Lanata, Mauricio Macri confirmed that he will not be a candidate in the next presidential elections.

When asked about the PRO internship in the City, he ruled out the radical Martín Lousteau and supported his cousin Jorge Macr.

When Eduardo Feinmann asked him about Larreta’s support for Jorge Macri, the former president, he did not hesitate: “He is going to play because things fall under their own weight.”

Faced with Macri’s statements, the economist Sergio Chouza, always active on social networks, published a tweet with “Evident analysis”.

In his message, Chouza anticipated that “The great battle this year is going to be fought between the different macrista gangs to keep the boxes of the City.”

Faced with this, he pointed against the UCR: “How sad and pathetic the role of the radicals.” And, in a third option, he sentenced: “CABA is a fief.”