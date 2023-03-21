Shadow and Bones Review | Season 2 continues to delight fans

The first season of Shadow and Boneswhich debuted on Netflix in 2021, was very well received not only by fans of the book saga, but also by those who had just discovered this universe.

Shadow and Bones is a Netflix original fantasy production based on the book series of the same name by author Leigh Bardugo. The plot follows the journey of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Malyen, or Mal (Archie Renaux), on a mission to destroy the Fold of Shadows, full of threats.

However, they need to deal with the powerful General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who not only created the Fold but wants to make it even more powerful and full of dangers. In the second season, the villain tries to force Alina and help him in this mission, since she has incredible powers that can be used for evil.

Warning: this review may contain spoilers for Shadow and Bones!

the second season of Shadow and Bones focuses on the efforts of Alina and Os Corvos to overthrow the villain Kirigan, mixing scenes of confrontation with a bit of sentimentality, after all, the group in the series is not only made of magic, showing that even the Grisha are capable of experiencing different types of feelings .

Not all characters are developed as they deserve, however, with the main focus being on Alina and Mal, and the growing feelings they both have for each other. Meanwhile, the villain is increasingly bothered by not getting what he wants, a personality put very well into practice by Barnes.

Not only does the villain begin to squander all his ability to do evil, but the protagonist, Alina, begins to explore her powers even more, now that she knows everything she is capable of. The character seems to gain more self-confidence, becoming more motivated to fight her enemy.

In the new season of the series Shadow and Bones, Netflix managed to develop the production in the best possible way for those who don’t follow the books, an achievement that deserves respect if we think about the complexity of the story. A lot happens in these new episodes, which can be a little difficult to follow, but we still have a well-wound and successfully executed plot.

In addition to the plot, the series wins for its aesthetics of the time, bringing breathtaking sets and costumes, characterizing the period in which it takes place and differentiating the baggage of each character, divided by humans, grays, rich, poor and political hierarchies. . The special effects are also admirable, showing all the power of the different powers.

The series Shadow and Bones once again brings an exciting fantasy story, with plot and action scenes in the right measure. With charismatic and important characters for the plot as a whole, it is not difficult to get carried away by the entertainment that the series provides, even for those who are not interested in the genre.

You can already watch the two seasons of Shadow and Bones already Netflix.