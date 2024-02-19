Shooting at Indianapolis restaurant leaves one dead and five injured

INDIANAPOLIS .- And shooting killed a woman and left five other people injured at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis authorities reported that they are still investigating what happened.

The police responded to reports of shots fired at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive in the early hours of Sunday, the Indianapolis Police Department said in a statement.

The agents found five people shot and took them to a hospital, including the woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Among the injured were a woman and three men. All are in stable condition.

A sixth man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people. It was unclear whether any of the victims had fired shots, police said.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

In the morning there were two police officers standing guard at the scene, which members of the forensic team entered. The police removed the police tape they had placed around the area around 10:30 in the morning.

Source: With information from AP