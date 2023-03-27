Shows Jeremy Renner progress in his recovery

Mexico City.- The actor Jeremy Renner posted a video on social networks to publicize part of the progress in his recovery after the accident he had with a snowplow on January 1.

Through a video posted on Twitter and on his Instagram stories, the Hawkeye actor demonstrated part of the exercises he is doing to overcome the injuries he sustained after being run over.

During the video, Jeremy Renner showed that he can walk with the support of an anti-gravity machine. According to information from the BBC, this device has the advantage of avoiding the impact of weight on the joints during rehabilitation sessions.

“Now I have to find other things to occupy my time so that my body can recover from my will,” Renner wrote.

Due to the efforts he is making to overcome the episode, his followers wrote him messages of support, so there was no shortage of those who recognized the actor.

“You are a true Avenger”, “We hope you recover soon” and “very good job”, were some of the comments from his followers.

The video is about a sample about the progress in the recovery of the Avengers actor, who was hospitalized for 30 broken bones.