They criticize Jaime Camil for singing the United States anthem

Mexico City.- The Mexican singer Jaime Camil was criticized this weekend on social networks for singing the United States national anthem at the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix sporting event held in Austin, Texas.

The also actor shared a few days ago that he was very excited and honored to sing this hymn for the first time.

“If you are in Austin, see you this Sunday at the race! I will have the honor of singing the national anthem,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

A few minutes after his presentation, users of social networks began to make fun of the actor from La Fea Más Bella, as they affirm that he did not even learn it and misinterpreted it.

“Jaime Camil made a good, but failed interpretation of the National Anthem,” commented a user on Twitter.

The singer responded to two of the more than 500 comments stating that he did miss a word but finishing singing the anthem was a miracle.

“Dude, when I heard the letter “S” coming out of my mouth right before the word “twilight” I was like “WTF!” I froze, the fact that I was able to finish the anthem was a miracle from God but oh well , life goes on,” he wrote.