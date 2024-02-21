Prince Royce returns to music with the album Missed Call

“I am a fan of records, of being able to show different colors and flavors to my fans,” Royce said in a recent interview by video call from New York. It is an album of that roller coaster that happens, like those feelings that happen when you are separating from your partner, of overcoming too.

His previous album had been Another self 2020, but being released during the pandemic, their tour was cancelled. In the years that followed, Royce separated from the actress of Mexican origin Emeraude Toubia after more than a decade of relationship.

All of these personal changes led him to try to change the way he saw the world and stay positive through meditation and motivational podcasts.

Prince Royce’s career growth

Is related to Lost callI’m always very impulsive, I kind of respond quickly, if I’m angry, I respond, if I’m drinking or whatever, I respond and nowadays I say ‘don’t answer that call, I’ll call you back tomorrow’, I make a decision. In a couple of hours, I think well, he said.

One continues to grow as a person, as a man, I think I have grown in front of the cameras, literally, and there is always room to grow, to learn, added the 34-year-old musician.

Lost call It comes as a reflection of the speed and to a certain extent of the anguish in current communication.

Take the call, not take the call, say something, not say something. I think it’s even harder not to say something, so I think that’s where that concept came from, he noted.

The album has guests such as Lenny Tavarez, Paloma Mami, El Alfa, Ala Jaza and Luis Miguel del Amargue.

In the song I hope for you, with the Argentine star Mara Becerra, he included a sample of (I Just) Died In Your Arms, from Cutting Crew, a song from 1986. Pince Royce said that he is not afraid to fuse bachata with other genres and eras, as with his version of the rock and roll classic Stand by Me of 2010.

Died In Your Arms For me it is a topic that always had magic, he noted. I thought like in Argentina with this song.

If they ask you with Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler was a way to introduce these urban musicians to the genre of which Royce is a champion. “She’s Nicki Jam’s first bachata, Jay Wheeler’s first bachata, he said.

I love bringing people of different genres, from different countries, to get to know the world of bachata and for the fans to also enjoy their voices, he said.

Breakup

After the pandemic, Nicky Jam had a couple of breakups, so according to Royce they were at a similar moment in their lives. In If they ask you They ask their ex as a favor not to give his version of their romance.

There are always two versions, it’s reality, said Royce.

cold in hell is a moving ballad recorded with more than a dozen musicians from the Miami Orchestra.

This song is the only song that I did not re-record, it is the original voice, the original guitar. There was like a feeling, a pain, that song that I said: let’s leave it like this, so that people could feel that moment, he pointed out.

I hope the fans see that effort, that everything is played by a human being, the guitar, the bass, the tour, the bong, the violins, there is not so much computer in bachata, on this album specifically, I am a fan of that and Also proud to support musicians, he added.

This interest in performances with real instruments and musicians was redoubled in his theme Peda things with the star of the prone corridos Gabito Ballesteros. Royce’s history with regional Mexican music is long, in 2012 he released Unconditional with mariachi, a song that he performed live with Joan Sebastian and also had a collaboration with Gerardo Ortiz, titled Currency in 2016.

Seeing that (Mexican regional music) has grown today internationally fills me with a lot of happiness because it is a genre that reminds me of bachata, at the level of composition, musicians, production, of having a live band in the stage, noted the New York-born musician of Dominican origin.

In turn, bachata has had recent contributions from musicians from other genres such as Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Rosala with The Weeknd and Shakira with Ozuna.

Seeing that bachata has grown internationally outside of the Dominican Republic is a pleasure for me, it is an honor to be part of the genre, he said.

FUENTE: AP