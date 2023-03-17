Sifu drives the point home by passing the milestone of 2 million sales

Immediate success with 500,000 sales in three days and 1 million in less than a month, largely thanks to the Chinese market which represented 50% of PC sales at launch, Sifu has therefore again seduced by force 1 million additional players throughout its first year of existence. This even before landing on Xbox and Steam on March 28, along with its new free update.

A game that only Kepler could

Kepler Interactive has reason to celebrate having got its hands on the Parisian studio founded in 2015, Sifu being arguably a major contributor to the $50 million in 2022 revenue (his other major release was Scorn at Ebb Software). Without achieving the success of Sifuhis first game, Absolver, had already made Devolver Digital happy, for which it was the best start in August 2017.

A martial action game as uncompromising as it is captivating, Sifu still has the potential to wow the world with its release on Steam and Xbox on March 29. It’s the same day that owners of the game will be entitled to a content update unlocking the Arenas, an extension that includes 45 challenges spread over 5 game modes. According to Sloclap, this additional content is worth no less than 10 hours of game.