Diablo 4: the beta encounters problems, here are the known bugs and how to fix them

Unsurprisingly, the Diablo 4 beta suffers from various bugs and other issues. Rest assured, some are already known by Blizzard which offers some manual fixes. We provide a list of known issues and how to fix them if their solution is available.

The beta of Diablo 4 officially starts and you can even get your access by eating at KFC! If those who have pre-ordered the game can already access it until March 20, connection bugs and other problems arise. Blizzard is facing a large influx but is already offering solutions to correct certain problems.

How to fix bugs in Diablo 4 beta?

Without surprise, Diablo 4 in beta faces to its share of problems. Whether these bugs affect the PC, PlayStation or Xbox versions, here is a list of known issues with a solution if there is one.

By triggering the Lorath intro scene when it’s light outside, the shadows of the players and Lorath flicker until the end of the prologue. Skipping the scene prevents this bug.

In-game voice chat may not be available.

Blizzard clarifies that performance issues can occur with players using older consoles or a low-powered PC. For these last ones, changing graphics options can help.

The button Play at the top of the character selection screen does not always work.

Long waits are to be expected, especially this weekend. Blizzard tells players not to leave the queue even if the counter is at zero and nothing is happening. If you leave the show, you will go back to the bottom of the list, that would be a shame.

with a pre-existing hero when cooperating during the prologue of Diablo 4. The highest difficulty of Diablo 4 may prevent returning to character selection menu if the players are not dead. Blizzard promises a fix in the final release.

Rest assured, as this is a beta, Blizzard will not delay to fix these bugs based on feedback from the community.

When is the Diablo 4 Beta?

Diablo 4 beta is happening in two timeshere are the dates during which you can access the games in addition to the terms and conditions.

Diablo 4 Early Access Open Beta: from Friday March 17 at 5 p.m. until Monday March 20 at 9 p.m. This requires having pre-ordered the game.

from Friday March 17 at 5 p.m. until Monday March 20 at 9 p.m. This requires having pre-ordered the game. Diablo 4 Open Beta: from Friday March 24 at 5 p.m. to Monday March 27 at 9 p.m.

Note that the open beta in early access also concerns those who received their invitation via KFC’s offer.